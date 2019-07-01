Oregon governor ready to order cap and trade

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she's prepared to use her executive order privileges to lower carbon emissions herself following a legislative session in which Republican state senators fled the state to thwart climate legislation.

The governor said Monday she wants to move forward on a statewide cap and trade plan through the executive branch if lawmakers can't find a compromise. The proposal caps carbon emissions and requires businesses to buy or trade an ever-dwindling pool of pollution credits or "allowances."

But the idea proved controversial among lawmakers and divided the Statehouse. Senate Republicans walked out for nine days to delay a vote on the measure and only returned after receiving reassurances it was dead.

Brown says she wants lawmakers to go back to rural communities and find points of further compromise for future legislation.