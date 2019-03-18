Oregon wants to make it easier to build affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democrats want to make it easier for developers to build more affordable housing in the state's major cities and suburbs.

They're proposing a measure that would require cities to offer more housing options than the typical single-family home. That means building more townhouse, apartments and duplexes.

Development in Oregon has not kept up with high demand. A study from the economic consulting firm ECONorthwest found that only 63 new housing units were created for every 100 new families in Oregon from 2010 to 2016.

But homeowners warned that more housing options could destroy a neighborhood's character and wrestle control away from local governments.

The idea is part of Democrats' multi-pronged approach to tackling the state's housing crisis. Oregon recently implemented the nation's first statewide rent control measure to combat escalating rental rates.