Others had criticized Poland escape game site where 5 died

Forensic and other police experts examine the site of a fire in an Escape Room, in Koszalin, northern Poland, on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Investigators in Poland on Saturday blamed a gas leak in a heating system at an "Escape Room" for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say users have previously posted critical remarks about the safety of the escape room gaming site where a fire killed five teenage girls.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday appealed to users of the popular escape room entertainment sites across Poland to officially report irregularities.

Firefighter chief Leszek Suski said the escape room at a private house in the city of Koszalin, where the girls died Friday locked inside, had no emergency evacuation route.

He said special inspections have ordered 13 similar places to shut down in reaction to the deaths.

Firefighters found the bodies of the 15-year-old victims after they extinguished a fire next to the locked room where the girls were celebrating a birthday. Autopsies showed they died of carbon monoxide inhalation.