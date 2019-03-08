Outside groups spending $400K-plus on Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows outside groups plan to spend more than $400,000 on the state Supreme Court race between appellate judges Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's report Friday shows five groups backing Neubauer have reported they plan to spend at least $401,000.

The groups include the Greater Wisconsin Committee, which plans to spend at least $162,000 on television ads; Service Employees International Union, which plans to spend at least $131,140 on brochures and canvassing; For Our Future, which plans to spend at least $79,900 on brochures and canvassing; Center for Popular Democracy, which plans to spend at least $18,000 on campaign literature; and the Greater Wisconsin Political IE Fund, which plans to spend $10,000 on digital ads.

Americans for Prosperity plans to spend at least $17,300 on canvassing and staff to support Hagedorn.