Over 3.3 million Kentuckians registered to vote in primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 3.3 million Kentuckians are registered to vote in the May 22 primary elections, a net increase of about 62,000 voters since the 2016 general election.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said registered Democrats comprise just over 50 percent of the electorate while registered Republicans make up about 41 percent of all voters. The rest, 8.5 percent, are registered with another party or as "other."

Grimes said more than half of new voters are young people between the ages of 18 and 25.

All six of Kentucky's U.S. House of Representatives seats are on the ballot this year, along with all 100 seats in the state House of Representatives. Half of Kentucky's 38 state Senate seats are on the ballot, along with a host of local elections.