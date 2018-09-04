Overnight closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Work crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation have scheduled overnight closures for a bridge to allow an annual inspection.

A news release Tuesday said the NCDOT bridge maintenance electrical department and the New Hanover bridge maintenance department was scheduled to perform inspection of the aerial cable and to install new rubber insulating strips on the cables.

The bridge closures are scheduled for Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night.

The inspection is done every year starting the Sunday after Labor Day. It was moved up this year to accommodate work already scheduled for the bridge the week of Sept. 10. The annual inspections ensure that cables will remain functional and in good repair for the duration of their life expectancy. The rubber strips are replaced every other year.