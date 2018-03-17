Owners of former Sunoco refinery to pay $750k in fines

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — The owners of a former Sunoco refinery will pay $750,000 in fines for what regulators called illegal modifications to equipment that allowed tons of potentially hazardous gases to be released into the air.

The News Journal reports that Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, which owns the industrial complex stretching from Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, to Claymont, Delaware, has agreed to pay the penalties. But the company "expressly disputes" the allegations by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Spokesman Jeff Shields said SPMT is and has been committed to operating the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex and other facilities according to state environmental regulations for emissions in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The facility has been undergoing a transformation to turn the former refinery into a hub for its natural gas liquid pipeline.

