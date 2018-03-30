Ozzy Osbourne joins New Mexico city's chamber of commerce

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is joining the Chamber of Commerce of a southern New Mexico city.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports heavy metal rock icon Ozzy Osbourne recently signed up for the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce while visiting the White Sands National Monument.

Osbourne and his children, Jack and Kelly, made a stop in Alamogordo to film an episode of their A&E television show "Ozzy and Jack's World Detour." The show is in its third season.

The Osbournes also visited a ranch out in Laborcita Canyon in La Luz owned by Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director G.B. Oliver.

After filming at the ranch, Oliver says Osbourne signed up to join the chamber.

A picture of Osbourne signing up was posted on the chamber's Facebook page .

