PG&E warns Northern California customers of possible outages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company is notifying customers in nine Northern California counties it may turn off power starting Thursday to reduce the risk of a wildfire amid hot and windy weather.

PG&E says the planned outages would affect portions of Butte, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

The National Weather Service says warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds are forecast for those areas from Wednesday night to Friday morning.

PG&E says the notices to about 70,000 customers are being sent via automated voice, text messages and emails.

It says it will turn off power as a last resort.

The utility says is working closely with first responders and local authorities and keeping them informed on its response to the warming weather.