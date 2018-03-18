https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Pair-of-Arizona-county-courts-try-new-small-12762488.php
Pair of Arizona county courts try new small claims program
Published 2:33 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Justice courts in two Arizona counties are conducting pilot programs aimed at making the legal process quicker and simpler in civil disputes involving clams no larger than $3,500.
The Maricopa Monitor reports the one-year pilot programs being conducted in Maricopa and Pinal counties have streamlined processes with accelerated time frames.
Lyle Riggs, a Pinal County justice of the peace for the Maricopa area says the pilot programs are "supposed to be a quick and easy way for two people who have a dispute to come to court and get their issue resolved."
