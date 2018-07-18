Parasitic illness blamed in 22 St. Louis County cases

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Health officials in St. Louis County are raising concerns about an outbreak of an intestinal illness.

County officials on Wednesday cited 22 cases of cyclosporiasis since the end of May. The victims range in age from 21 to 80.

Origins of the illness are not known but many of those sickened have reporting eating lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro. Thirteen of those who became sick said they ate prepared salads. The county declined to say where the salads were purchased.

Last week, McDonald's stopped the sale of salads from restaurants in several states, including Missouri, over concerns about the illness.

The most common symptom of cyclosporiasis is diarrhea. Other symptoms can include appetite loss, intestinal pain, nausea and fatigue.