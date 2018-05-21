Parents reflect on safe graduation party tradition

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Every spring, the front lawns of prospective Conard High School graduates are filled with flamingos.

The tradition, called "flocking," helps raise money for the school's annual safe grad party — an all night get together for that year's graduating class.

But there was one "flocking" order form this year that caught the attention of Cyndi Brown, who helps organizes the fundraiser and has a son graduating from the school this year.

Ann Painter, who lives in West Hartford , and her husband, Borden Painter, ordered a flock of red flamingos for their soon-to-be graduating granddaughter, Leah Dollar.

It was the Painters, along with Linda Berry, who started Conard's safe grad party in 1985, launching an annual tradition for the school.

The idea came to them when Painter's daughter, who at the time was dating someone a year older than year, experienced what was a sub par graduating night for the class above hers.

"She went to his graduation the year before hers," Ann Painter said. "It was a rainy night, they went for pizza and then they didn't know what to do. They didn't really have a good time. Nothing was organized. She came home and was really sort of down."

Berry, who now lives in Bloomfield, said her oldest son had graduated before safe grad too and had a similar experience. There was nothing in place to guarantee a place to be and a chance to see all of your classmates in the same place before going on to the next stages of their lives.

As it turned out, both the Painters and Berry attended Manhasset High School in Manhasset, New York, one year apart. Them both living in West Hartford and having graduating seniors was a total coincidence. It wasn't until the Painters pulled out their 1954 yearbook during a meeting that they realized the connection.

The reason they pulled out the yearbook was to reminisce about their graduating night. In 1954, their high school had planned a themed formal evening for the graduating students. Themed around Zeus and Mount Olympus, Ann Painter remembered what a nice time they had.

"We figured we could throw an all night party for Conard that would be really fun," Ann Painter said.

Conard's safe grad was born that year, and has been a tradition ever since. It costs nothing for students to attend, with costs being alleviated by community donations. Parents volunteer their skills and time to craft increasingly large and elaborate decorations, which ever since the beginning are constructed at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in West Hartford before being transported to the school.

Berry kept good notes of those initial safe grad meetings, too. In a folder, she has a well-maintained and organized summary of their entire plans, including the names of involved parents, their responsibilities, and their budget.

Reading from those notes, Berry recounts where safe grad's purpose came from.

"Previous classes had wandered from one parking lot to another and from one beer party to another in an effort to be with their friends and find some way to let off steam," Berry said. "Ann felt the class of 1985 deserved better than this. The fact that her suggestion would also be a safe and alcohol-free affair was a happy side effect, but not the sole intention.

"It really was to give our kids a wonderful time," Berry said.

With her granddaughter now graduating from Conard High School 33 years after she started safe grad as her daughter graduated, Painter is proud of what they created and the tradition she left behind. They plan on touring this year's safe grad ahead of the big night.

"We had a wonderful time," Painter said about the inaugural safe grad. "We were there all night."

The act of "flocking" is a new tradition, though organizers suspect it has been around for at least 10 years. For the first time this year, the flamingos that visit graduating seniors are red, the school's colors, instead of pink.

Faith Kinsley's daughter is graduating this year and said joining the committee has given her a way to become involved. It's also a lot of fun.

"We've been having a lot of fun with it," Kinsley said. "We find out who we're flocking and what they're about. Do they play a sport or are they into something? We then decorate the flock. We've done a baseball theme, putting the flock in the shape of a diamond. The other night, someone played tennis, so we set it up as a tennis match."

Kinsley said it's great how much the community supports Conard's safe grad party.

"I love safe grad. It's a last a hurrah for the kids," Kinsley said. "It's very nice that the community supports us as much as they do every year."

___

Online: https://cour.at/2wOx2wW

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com