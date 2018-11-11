Park service seeks volunteer to move historic home

CALAIS, Maine (AP) — The National Park Service is asking for help moving a historic home otherwise at risk of demolition.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the 135-year-old McGlashan-Nickerson House will be demolished if no one volunteers to move it off the park service's property in Red Beach neighborhood in Calais.

The state's Historic Preservation Commission Director Kirk Mohney said it would be better for the park service to restore the 5,400 square foot house and find a use for it where it is.

Park service officials said the house requires more than $1 million in rehabilitation and stabilization work.

The historic house is listed as one of Maine's most endangered historic places according to the nonprofit group Maine Preservation.

The rural community of Calais is located along Maine's eastern border with Canada.

