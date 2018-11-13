Parson to announce attorney general to replace Hawley

FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson is planning a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018, to fill the attorney general's post, which Josh Hawley held after being elected in 2016. less FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson is planning a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018, to ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Parson to announce attorney general to replace Hawley 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to announce who will replace Josh Hawley as Missouri's attorney general.

Parson is planning a news conference Tuesday morning to fill the attorney general's post, which Hawley held after being elected in 2016.

Hawley will be moving to the U.S. Senate, after defeating Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in last week's election.

It is the second statewide office that Parson will fill since taking over as governor June 1.

He appointed Mike Kehoe to be lieutenant governor, a post Parson held until taking over the governor's office when Eric Greitens resigned from office. Greitens stepped down rather than continue fighting possible impeachment and allegations of personal and political misconduct.