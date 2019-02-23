Part of highway to be renamed to honor Oso slide victims

A community comes together for the first anniversary since the deadliest landslide in U.S. history. A community comes together for the first anniversary since the deadliest landslide in U.S. history. Photo: Jordan Stead/SeattlePI Photo: Jordan Stead/SeattlePI Image 1 of / 41 Caption Close Part of highway to be renamed to honor Oso slide victims 1 / 41 Back to Gallery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 23-mile (37-kilometer) stretch of Washington state's Highway 530 between Arlington and Darrington is getting renamed to honor and remember the 43 people who died in a landslide five years ago.

The Daily Herald reports it will be known as the "Oso Slide Memorial Highway" after the Washington State Transportation Commission unanimously approved a resolution renaming it this week.

The renamed stretch will be between mileposts 22 and 45 with signs inscribed with Oso Slide Memorial Highway. The signs will bear the date and time of the slide and the number "43."

The signs and a sculpture of the mailboxes that once served as a landmark to turn off the highway into the Steelhead Haven neighborhood may be ready for an unveiling at a commemorative event next month.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com