Partner in family law practice named to Nevada court in Reno

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A partner at a family law practice in Reno has been named to the Nevada state family court bench in Washoe County.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he picked Tamatha Schreinert from among three finalists for the Second Judicial District Court seat previously held by David Humke, who resigned in January.

Schreinert is 48. She's a partner at Silverman Kattelman Springgate, focusing on divorce, custody, paternity and guardianship.

Schreinert is also a court-appointed guardian in contested divorces and a mediator for dependency matters.

She's a former consultant for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

Schreinert earned her law degree from Harvard Law School and was admitted to the California Bar in 1998 and Nevada Bar in 2007.