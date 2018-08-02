Patrol issues over 500 citations enforcing Move Over law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's State Highway Patrol says its recent enforcement and awareness effort focused on the Move Over law resulted in 586 citations issued to motorists.

The law requires drivers approaching any vehicles with flashing or rotating lights that are parked on the roadside to move over to an adjacent lane. Motorists should slow down and proceed with caution if moving over isn't possible due to traffic or weather conditions or lack of a second lane.

The safety effort from July 22 through July 28 included state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

From 2013-2017, Ohio patrol cruisers were involved in 58 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. The crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and injured 34 civilians and 24 officers.