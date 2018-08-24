Payment to wrong ex-wife earns gov candidate more time

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A child-support check sent to the wrong ex-wife has given the Libertarian candidate for Illinois governor 30 more days to rectify the late payment.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that Grayson "Kash" Jackson of Antioch told a judge Wednesday that a third-party online child-support disbursement firm erroneously sent the $3,067 payment to his first ex-wife in North Carolina.

Jackson was found in contempt of court in May for refusing to pay his second ex-wife $6,067 in back child support and other education and health care needs. He was ordered to pay the lesser purge fee to stay out of jail.

Parental rights have been a key issue in Jackson's campaign for governor.

He says he is unemployed and living on disability payments from a 20-year Navy career.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com