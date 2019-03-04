Pedestrian fatally struck by MTA bus in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally struck by a bus in New York City.

The unidentified man was hit by a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in the Jackson Heights section of Queens.

Police say the victim was struck as the driver made a left turn off of Roosevelt Avenue. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police and the MTA are investigating.