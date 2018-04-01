Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the name of a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle near the downtown Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on eastbound Sahara Avenue near Industrial Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was declared dead on the roadway.

Investigators say she likely wasn't in a crosswalk when she was struck, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the woman after her family is notified.