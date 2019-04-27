Pedestrian hit, killed by train between Denver and airport

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train that takes passengers to and from Denver's airport.

KMGH-TV reports the pedestrian was struck at the Central Park Station on Friday evening, and the Regional Transportation District was using shuttle buses to take passengers from the Gateway Park Station to Union Station downtown.

Investigators have not released the name and age of the victim and have not detailed the circumstances of the death.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com