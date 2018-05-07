https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Pedestrian-struck-and-killed-along-I-680-in-north-12895097.php
Pedestrian struck and killed along I-680 in north Omaha
Published 5:42 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer struck and killed a pedestrian along Interstate 680 on the north side of Omaha.
The trucker called 911 around 4:40 a.m. Monday to report the accident.
Traffic was routed off the westbound lanes as authorities investigated.
Omaha police identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Zachary C.L. Crinklaw of Omaha. The trucker driver was 52-year-old Michael J. Stone, of Rockwell City, Iowa.
Police say the truck hit Crinklaw when he walked from the shoulder and into a freeway lane.
View Comments