Pelosi says more bills needed to help migrant children

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must do more to improve "abhorrent" conditions for migrant children held at the southern border.

The California Democrat is taking the offensive on the issue two weeks after her party was split bitterly over a $4.6 billion border bill. Though the measure passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump, many liberal and Hispanic lawmakers rebelled. They said it didn't adequately require the administration to provide proper care and treatment of detained children.

Pelosi says bills under consideration include banning most family separations unless they're intended to protect the child. Another would impose specific types of care that federal agencies would have to provide to migrants being held, including health screenings and psychological care.

The House returns Tuesday from a July 4 recess.