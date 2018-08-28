Pence coming to Milwaukee for Vukmir fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Milwaukee on Thursday to raise money for U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.

Her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is one of the most expensive and closely watched in the country.

Vukmir said on "The Jay Weber Show" on Tuesday that she was excited for the Pence visit. He's making stops in Midwest states this week to raise money for Republican candidates.

Vukmir says President Donald Trump has also pledged to help, but he has yet to announce any visits.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is slated to attend the Pence fundraiser as well.

Both Walker and Vukmir are in tight races based on a pair of polls taken since the Aug. 14 primary. Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers while Vukmir is trying to unseat Baldwin.