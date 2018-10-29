Pence campaigns in suburban Detroit for Bishop, Epstein

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has campaigned for Republican candidates in suburban Detroit ahead of next week's election.

Pence spoke Monday afternoon at an event in Oakland County for U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Elissa Slotkin, and Lena Epstein, who is running against Democrat Haley Stevens for an open congressional seat.

The two races are competitive and are expected to help determine which party controls the House .

Pence was to speak later Monday in Grand Rapids at a get-out-the-vote rally for U.S. Senate nominee John James and other candidates. James is running against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow .

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign Thursday in Lansing with Slotkin, Stabenow and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer.