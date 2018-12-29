Pennington County gets $300K grant for justice overhaul work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County has been given a $300,000 grant for a leadership circle to advise the county on criminal justice overhaul efforts.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Lis Hassett, coordinator for the county's overhaul efforts, says the funding will be used to compensate a very "diverse, well-rounded, supported group of individuals." The grant is from the MacArthur Foundation.

The goal is to tackle the issues of overburdened leaders and the lack of Native Americans and other minorities in decision-making roles. The new funding comes after the county received $1.75 million in 2017 to start programs to cut the jail population.

