Pentagon denies US personnel saw detainee abuse in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is telling Congress that it has found no evidence to support allegations that U.S.-backed Arab allies abused prisoners in Yemen.

This was conveyed in a report delivered to Congress last month and not publicly released. The Associated Press obtained a copy from congressional aides.

The report was required by the 2019 defense budget act, following reports by The Associated Press and human rights groups of sexual abuse and other mistreatment of Yemeni prisoners.

The Pentagon report is consistent with earlier statements that U.S. personnel neither participated in prisoner abuse nor witnessed mistreatment by Arab allies in Yemen. It said this conclusion is based on "information gathered at this time."

A classified version of the report also was provided to Congress.