Person allegedly struck with spoon during argument

DARIEN — Officers were dispatched after a report of a disturbance at Allen O’Neil Drive.

The victim told officers a verbal argument occurred between them and the suspect, later identified as Sheree Banzhof. Initially, the victim denied the altercation became physical, but after speaking with officers for some time said Banzhof had struck them with a wooden spoon.

An argument about being on time for work had taken place, and the suspect had struck the victim on the hand during the course of the disagreement. A witness told police they heard a commotion coming from the suspect’s residence.

According to police the witness heard what she believed to be the victim say “Stop hitting me, you always hit me and then say you’re sorry.” A second witness gave a similar account of the noise and dialogue coming from the suspect’s residence.

Police said Banzhof admitted to hitting the victim with a plastic spoon on the leg two or three times during the argument.

Banzhof was issued a misdemeanor summons, charged with disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear. She was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 20.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568