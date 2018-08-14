Man rescued from beneath subway car

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials say a train has been lifted to rescue a man who was stuck beneath a subway car.

Officials from the Boston Fire Department say they responded to Haymarket Station in Boston shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a person being hit by an Orange Line train.

Firefighters from the department's Technical Rescue unit used air bags to lift the train off the tracks. The man was pulled out and transferred to a local hospital. Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi says the man has a head laceration.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials say service was suspended between North Station and Back Bay for over an hour. The cause of the accident is unknown.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo says the situation remains under investigation.