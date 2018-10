President and CEO of the Urban Resource Institute, Nathaniel Fields, fifth from left, is joined by survivors of domestic violence, local officials, and staff during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a pet friendly domestic violence shelter, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. The shelter, custom-designed for domestic violence victims to keep their pets in their apartments, has been built in New York City. Organizers say it's the first custom-built, pet-friendly shelter of its size. less