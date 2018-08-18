Pet of the Week

Mimi

If you swoon for green eyes like we do, you must come meet Mimi, a 4 year old domestic short hair cat. She’s a mackerel tabby with a white belly, chin, and paws and shining green eyes to beat the band. Mimi is extremely affectionate and playful around people she knows, though it can take her some time to warm up to new people. We are recommending a family with adults only for her comfort.

To learn more about Mimi and her adoptable friends, visit the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137.