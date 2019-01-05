Pet of the Week / Achilles

Achilles is an 8-month-old coonhound, American English mixed breed dog. He is tan and white and medium-sized.

Achilles can live in a single-family home, condos and apartments considered. He would prefer to live with children over 10 years of age. Achilles has not had much experience with other dogs, but may be willing to share his home with another canine, but prefers a cat-free home.

Achilles is a calm dog, but can have moments of energy, and needs to get exercize in every day. His behavior is typical for his breed, and he prefers to live with someone who has timid experience.

To learn more about Achilles, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.