Buster

Buster is a one-year-old puggle who loves to run in the play yard and chase balls. Puggles are moderate to high energy dogs, and Buster is no exception, so he is looking for a family that can give him daily aerobic exercise, and lots of cuddle time as well. We think Buster will make a great family dog, likely enjoying the company of children. He has not had much experience with other pets yet, but may do well sharing his home with them.

To learn more about Buster, visit the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport or call 203-227-4137.