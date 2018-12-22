https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-Week-Chester-13484699.php
Pet of the Week / Chester
He’s super sweet and playful, but also loves a good snuggle in his blankets in his ferret mansion (he has a multi-level cage with ramps and hammocks). He’s even comfortable around other animals and seems to do well with his litter box. He is considered a senior ferret, so he deserves a nice retirement home.
To learn more about Chester visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
