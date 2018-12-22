Pet of the Week / Chester

Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Pet of the Week / Chester 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Chester

Calling all ferret fans, four-year-old Chester is looking for you! He came to the Connecticut Humane Society when his previous family was no longer able to care for him.

He’s super sweet and playful, but also loves a good snuggle in his blankets in his ferret mansion (he has a multi-level cage with ramps and hammocks). He’s even comfortable around other animals and seems to do well with his litter box. He is considered a senior ferret, so he deserves a nice retirement home.

To learn more about Chester visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.