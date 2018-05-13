https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-Week-Jeter-12904816.php
Pet of the Week / Jeter
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, May 13, 2018
Jeter is a young tuxedo cat looking for love. He is sweet and social, but tends to keep to himself with people he doesn’t know. Once he develops a relationship with someone, he is an affectionate and funny little soul. Jeter would do well in a quieter home with children over 10. He also might blend in well with a family that already has cats.
To meet Jeter, come on down to the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road E., or call 203-227-4137.
