Meet Max, a small, mixed breed dog of about 20 pounds. He looks something like a low and round Jack Russell terrier, but without the terrier energy and talkativeness. He has a moderate energy level and is rarely vocal. He has an interesting history: he is a Sato or Island dog. He was adopted in Puerto Rico by a family on vacation. Subsequently, their life circumstances caused them to have to give him up, so here he is waiting for a new home in Westport. He has lived with other small breed dogs and we think he could live with cats. Because he can be occasionally startled by love noises, we think a home with older children is best. He is a sweet little guy who walks well on leash and will be a great companion.

To learn more about Max, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880. Or call 203-227-4137