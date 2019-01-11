Pet of the Week / Raven

Raven

Raven is a one-and-a-half year old female domestic shorthair mix in need of a home. She is small, black and neutered.

Raven would like to live with children over 12 years old. She may like to live with a quiet dog, but would prefer a cat-free home.

Raven is a quiet and reserved kitty and wants a peaceful home.

To learn more about Raven, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.