Pet of the Week / Raven
Raven is a one-and-a-half year old female domestic shorthair mix in need of a home. She is small, black and neutered.
Raven would like to live with children over 12 years old. She may like to live with a quiet dog, but would prefer a cat-free home.
Raven is a quiet and reserved kitty and wants a peaceful home.
To learn more about Raven, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137.
