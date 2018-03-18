Pet of the Week / Tessa

Tessa is a beautiful mackerel tabby with light green eyes. She is a calm lap cat looking for a quiet home with lots of warm nooks and crannies to curl up in. She is a low-maintenance kitty with excellent house manners. This sweet gal is hanging out with us in the office, rather than in the cat condo area, so she has laps available for sitting in throughout the day. Visit this 11-year old kitty at the Westport Adoption Center.