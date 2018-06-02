https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Pet-of-the-week-Eddie-12952018.php
Pet of the week / Eddie
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
Eddie is a tiny little guy, weighing under 6 pounds. We believe him to be a long haired Chihuahua mixed with a Pomeranian, and he may be about 9 years old. This spirited fellow will keep you laughing. He equally enjoys being carried or going for long walks. Like many small dogs he is not a great fit for families with children, but has previously lived with another small dog and a cat so may be a good fit for a wide range of other homes that enjoy the sassy small dog personality.
Visit him today at the Westport Adoption Center, 455 Post Road East, Westport, 203-227-4137.
