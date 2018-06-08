Peterson Air Force Base loses jobs as cyber role moves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force is cutting 72 jobs from its base in Colorado Springs as the service's computer warfare efforts will no longer be overseen by the Air Force Space Command.

The Gazette reports the Air Force announced the job cuts Thursday as it moves the cyber component from Peterson Air Force Base to Virginia for it to become part of Air Combat Command.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said in a statement that cyber operations and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions will be under the same command, which "will drive faster decisions."

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Jay Lindell, who serves as Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's chief advocate for military and aerospace jobs, says the change should allow Space Command to focus on national security in space.

___

