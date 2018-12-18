Philadelphia campaign targets homeless, seeks public's help

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With panhandling and homelessness ramping up on the sidewalks of Philadelphia's Center City, a homeless advocacy group and a business improvement district have teamed up in an outreach effort.

They're also asking the public to get involved.

An information campaign launched Tuesday highlighting five formerly homeless Philadelphians. Reading "Your story doesn't have to end here. I know because mine didn't," the ads give information on where to get meals, services and housing.

Sister Mary Scullion, who runs the homeless advocacy group Project HOME, says the ads particularly target those who are newly homeless.

Starting Friday, postcards will be distributed to retailers, restaurants and offices, featuring the same five people and details on services. The idea is that the members of the public can take the cards and hand them to people on the street