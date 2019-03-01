Pianist, composer Ramsey Lewis honored in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago-bass jazz musician Ramsey Lewis was honored with a lifetime achievement award by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

Lewis received his award Thursday during a ceremony to close out Black History Month.

Lewis told the crowd at the Thompson Center in Chicago that he will "continue to strive and make you proud."

The 83-year-old Lewis formed the Ramsey Lewis Trio early in his career and won several Grammy awards. He has recorded more than 80 albums and written pieces for string ensemble and orchestra. He received the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Award in 2007.

Among others being honored Thursday were Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Candice Payne, who rented hotel rooms for some of the homeless during the Arctic cold earlier this winter.