Pilot critically burned after small plane crashes in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A pilot has been critically burned after the crash of a small plane in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene about 3 p.m. Tuesday after the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed on the side of a road and burst into flames.

Authorities say the 50-year-old pilot was the only person aboard and suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His name hasn't been released yet.

Authorities say the plane took off from Scottdale Airport and was headed to Nevada when it went down about two miles west of the Deer Valley Airport.

One wing was sheared off from hitting a light pole.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.