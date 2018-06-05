Pilot killed in Salem airplane crash

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A pilot was killed in Salem after crashing into a ravine.

KOIN reports the plane crashed at 3:56 p.m. Monday near Blue Skies Farm Airport.

Deputies said the pilot was the only occupant.

Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the FAA, said the plane was a Kitfox airplane. It was found with a broken wing.

The FAA and the National Traffic Safety Board is investigating.