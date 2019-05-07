Pilot not seriously hurt in small plane crash near Rosendale

ROSENDALE, Wisconsin (AP) — A 70-year-old Suamico man who crashed a small plane in a Fond du Lac County farm field suffered only minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says pilot Gary Dornfeld told authorities that he lost control of the fixed wing single-engine plane in turbulent air Monday afternoon and tried to make an emergency landing near the town of Rosendale.

The plane ended upside-down and suffered significant damage. Dornfeld got out on his own and was taken to a medical center for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff's office, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.