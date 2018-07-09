Pima County Sheriff's Department not carrying naloxone

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department and some other Arizona law enforcement agencies still aren't carrying a drug that reverses opioid overdoses

The Arizona Daily Star reports 11 of Arizona's 15 sheriff's departments say they are equipping officers and deputies with naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses in emergency situations. But the Pima County Sheriff's Department is not one of them.

And while other Arizona law enforcement agencies are carrying naloxone in triple-digit heat, Pima County Sheriff's Department officials say they are concerned the FDA-approved drug would degrade in the heat of their patrol cars and render it ineffective.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Chief Byron Gwaltney says it "doesn't seem practical" for the department.

Advocates of equipping police and sheriff's deputies with naloxone say the drug saves lives from opioid overdoses.

