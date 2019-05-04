Pinal County hospital expected to reopen in mid-June

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A Pinal County hospital that closed last June is expected to reopen and start serving patients in mid-June.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the hospital known as Florence Hospital at Anthem when it closed last June because of financial troubles will reopen as "Florence Hospital — a Campus of Mountain Vista Medical Center."

Florence Hospital will be operated by Mountain Vista, a Mesa company whose parent company is Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The hospital has 20 inpatient beds and another 23 emergency room beds.

Steward operates hospitals around the country and in Arizona operates St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.