Pittsburgh soldier killed during WWII to be buried April 9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials have announced that a soldier from Pittsburgh killed during World War II will be buried next week at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense said 19-year-old Marine Corps Private Edwin Jordan was killed on the first day of the battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands on Nov. 20, 1943.

Over several days of fighting, about 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 wounded in a major U.S. victory that provided the Navy's Pacific fleet a platform from which to launch assaults on the Marshall and Caroline islands.

After the war, remains of those buried after the battle were recovered but Jordan's remains weren't among them. Using advanced investigative techniques, Jordan was accounted for Sept. 27 and will be buried April 9.