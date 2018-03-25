Plan would bring $2M gondola to Illinois riverfront city

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois riverfront community is finalizing a deal for a $2 million gondola and a new shuttle service.

The Alton Telegraph reports the gondola would take visitors from an area near downtown Grafton uphill to a scenic winery that overlooks the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. It would be a joint venture between Aerie's Resort, which operates Aerie's Winery, and two New Hampshire gondola companies.

The plan also calls for a free shuttle system that would be paid for with revenue from gondola tickets. The shuttle would have stops along a bike path that weaves through the city.

Brett Stawar is president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. He calls the project "a game changer" for the city located north of St. Louis.

