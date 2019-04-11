Planned Parenthood challenges several Arizona abortion laws

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has filed a lawsuit challenging several Arizona laws that it says leave most rural areas in the state without any nearby abortion clinics.

The group seeks to overturn laws that effectively prohibit anyone other than a physician from performing abortions, require patients to visit clinics twice over a 24-hour period for counseling before ending a pregnancy and bar the use of telemedicine in providing abortion services.

The lawsuit was filed against Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Arizona Medical Board Executive Director Patricia McSorley, the Arizona Department of Health Services and State Board of Nursing Executive Director Joey Ridenour.

The Department of Health Services declined to comment, and the offices of Brnovich, McSorley and Ridenour didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.